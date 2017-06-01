Father’s Day is still a couple of weeks away, but there is no better gift than watching your child graduate from high school. In celebration of Busta Rhymes’ daughter graduating, the rapper posted a sweet pic and message on Instagram on Thursday (June 1).

READ: Like Father Like Daughter: Reginae Carter Turns Up With Lil Wayne For Graduation Celebration

“Congrats to my amazing daughter Mariah on her High school graduation yesterday,” Busta wrote in the caption. The message was attached to an image of the artist posing next to his teenage daughter, who was wearing her cap and gown. On the other side of Mariah, was reportedly Busta’s son, TZ. “I am extremely proud of you and I love you. Time to keep it going and keep it growing… You see your big brother TZ is right there to make sure you good,” he added with a winking emoji.

READ: Father And Son Receive Diplomas At The Same Graduation Ceremony

Rhymes’ daughter is one of the many celebrity kids who graduated this Spring. Earlier in May 2016, Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, graduated from high school as well. Black-ish star, Yara Shahidi also walked in her high school ceremony this year.

Take a look at Busta and his daughter in the photo below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU0I3t1hA5U/