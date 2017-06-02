If you don’t know by now, Bizzy Crook, now known as BZZY, is on some new sh*t. The Florida native left his former alias behind to make a new name from himself once he dropped his mixtape A Part Of Everything before the end of 2016. Shortly after gifting the fans with the visual for his Lloyd assisted single “If Only You Knew,” TIDAL’s “Rising” MC returns with an eccentric mini-movie for his Hyperhouse produced song “Crazy Love.”

In his new video starring Jilly Anais, BZZY shows us that he’s tired of the love of his life treating him as if he doesn’t matter when he’s putting his all into their relationship. He can’t deny the everlasting love that he got for her, but he’s also sick of compromising himself for someone he thought was his ride or die. In an unforeseen plot twist, BZZY pulls the craziest stunt possible all in the name of love… but what comes next…