This year, Cadillac joined forces with the American Black Film Festival to host a group of journalists in sunny Miami Beach. The collaboration allowed media professionals to experience the luxury brand while enjoying the festival’s diverse catalogue of films and shows. Upon arrival (June 14), the brand treated its guest to a delicious lunch at South Beach’s Raleigh Hotel.

Past the hotel’s pool area inside a white canopy-like space, we were seated in an area that felt like a tropical oasis nestled within a beach. Here, greats like Spike Lee and executives from Cadillac and ABFF, Tonya Hallett and Jeff Friday, presided on stage to discuss the brand and the festival’s prestigious legacy. Noted graphic designer Kenny Gravillis was also in attendance.

Following the luncheon, Cadillac treated us to an amazing ride around Miami’s hottest spots in a gray Cadillac CT6. The most beautiful part of the excursion was cruising down the city’s Wynwood Art district and being surrounded by the street art that adorned its colorful sidewalks.

Amid the beautiful scenery, it’s worth to mention how comfortable the CT6 is. Its creamy leather interior mixed in with high-tech features makes for a very smooth but safe drive. Whenever my fellow passengers and I got too close to a car, we would feel the vehicle vibrate. The tremor served as a safety mechanism to alert us when we were inching too close to other cars on the road. Additionally, the art of driving in the vehicle felt super smooth and light. No matter how fast we accelerated, we couldn’t feel the speed inside the car. Cruising through the picturesque streets of South Beach felt like floating on clouds.

Shortly after the ride, the motor company hosted an exclusive dinner at Miami’s Faena Hotel inside La Cava, a beautiful, dimly lit dining room inside a winery-like closet. The meal selections were just as exquisite with an amazing steak and tempting huge shrimps. To say the least, the whole experience felt like a vacation of a lifetime.

