Watch out, DJ Khaled! It looks like you aren’t the only DJ who can recruit mega-stars and jam-pack them on one album. EDM DJ, Calvin Harris has something epic up his sleeves for his forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and it has everything to do with his all-star guestlist.

The DJ debuted a 2-minute promo video for his upcoming project on Twitter, Monday evening (June 12), using a parrot named Shredder to run through a selection of hits starring a lot of familiar voices in the hip hop community. As heard on the video, the album will reportedly include appearances by Snoop Dogg, John Legend, D.R.A.M., ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, Future, and Khalid. And that’s not it. Travis Scott, A-Trak, Lil Yachty, Kehlani, Ariana Grande, Big Sean, Migos, Pharrell, Frank Ocean, and Jessie Reyez are also on the album. That’s a lot of names!

What makes this stacked tracklist even more interesting, is Harris’ choice of pairings. For example, the DJ puts Snoop Dogg and John Legend on one single, while concocting a vocal overload with Kehlani, Ariana Grande, and Lil Yachty on another track.

Calvin Harris might be great at putting together a head-banging house beat, but fans should have faith in his crossover, hip hop abilities as well. Harris has already dropped three singles from the album – “Slide” ( feat. Frank Ocean, Migos), “Heatstroke” (feat. Ariana Grande, Pharrell), and “Rollin” (feat. Khalid, Future) – in the past year, that have performed well on the charts.

The release date for Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is unclear, but you can pre-order your copy here. Hopefully we can expect this album before the summer is over.