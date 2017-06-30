Calvin Harris hasn’t released a full album since 2014’s Motion, but his new project was fully worth the wait. Arriving right in time for the 4th of July, the producer provides the perfect soundtrack for any holiday cook out this summer — and it’s jam packed with hip-hop guests. Could we have asked for more?

Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Future, Frank Ocean, Migos, Pharrell, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Travi$ Scott, Kehlani, John Legend, ScHoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Khalid, Lil’ Yachty, Jeesie Reyez and Takeoff all appear on this Billboard charts destined album.

Fans can grab Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1 on iTunes now.

