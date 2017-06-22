Calvin Harris is obviously switching his style up for Summer ’17.

Recently, the Scottish DJ has been releasing less EDM sounding records and music in the Pop and Hip-Hop realm — with the most trending artists like Migos, Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, Future and Khalid. With his forthcoming LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1 dropping next week, Harris decided to let his next banger with Pharrell, Big Sean, and Katy Perry out of the bag.

Weeks after “Heatstroke” with Young Thug and Ariana Grande made headlines, “Feels” is another Pharrell collaboration that won’t go unnoticed. Harris makes another beach party anthem with help from Katy Perry and Big Sean. Look out for more chunes for the unimaginably hot summer on Harris’ new album, which drops June 30th.