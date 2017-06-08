By now you’ve likely seen Justin Bieber struggle to remember all the Spanish lyrics to the remix of “Despacito” that he sings on. You know who doesn’t have trouble singing that song, though? Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony star who is prepping for the release of her solo debut later this year was up for the challenge on Wednesday (June 7) when British Capital FM host Roman Kemp asked her if she wouldn’t mind giving it a shot on his show.

Camila Cabello covering ‘Despacito’ at Capital FM. pic.twitter.com/9f4N9XR41G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2017

This article was originally published on Billboard.