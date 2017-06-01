20-year-old pop artist Camila Cabello sure isn’t wasting anytime flying solo; on the heels of her first-ever solo performance at the BBMAs and the release of viral music video, “Crying in the Club“, Billboard Style can report (with exclusive photos below) that the former Fifth Harmony member is now the newest face of Guess’ Fall 2017 campaign.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign,” Cabello said in a press release. “I’ve grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be lucky enough to be a part of it.”

The Paul Marciano (Chief Creative Officer of Guess) directed campaign is classic Guess–heritage denim, 90s style mania tees and oversized jackets all shot against the uber-Americana, road tripping backdrop of California’s Palmdale dessert. And while Cabello’s aesthetic here is the signature, buxom-look of Guess, reminiscent of ‘Guess Girls’ past (Anna Nicole Smith, Adriana Lima and Claudia Schiffer, to name a few), this campaign, Marciano says, is different.

CREDIT: Tatiana Gerusova for GUESS

“Camila’s confidence, strength and beauty reflect the qualities I look for in a Guess Girl,” the CCO said. “Choosing Camila to be the face of Guess this fall celebrates that Guess Girls are multi-talented, dynamic and accomplished women.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.