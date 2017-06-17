Camille Cosby is speaking out after her husband, Bill Cosby’s, sexual assault case ended in a mistrial. In a blistering statement released Saturday (June 17), the 79-year-old comedian’s wife lashed out at the D.A, and lawyers for her husband’s accusers, while expressing “humungous gratitude” for their supporters.

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious,” she states. “How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

The 73-year-old producer and author goes on to praise the jurors who “tenaciously fought to review the evidence,” which she noted as the “rightful way to make a sound decision.”

“Ultimately, that is the manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies,” continues the mother of five. “As a very special friend once stated, ‘truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”

In closing, Camille sent a special thanked friends, family, staff members, and supporters. She also shouted out her husband’s legal team for their “hard work,” and “powerful articulations of truth.”

The jury — comprised of five women and seven men — failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether or not the T.V. star drugged and sexually assaulted accuser, Andrea Constand. According to CNN, Montgomery County Judge Steven T.O’Neill declared a mistrial roughly an hour into a third day of deliberations in which jurors remained deadlocked on the three felony charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has vowed to retry the case.

Read Mrs. Cosby’s full statement below.

