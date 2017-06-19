Cam’ron revisited his infamous 2003 appearance on Fox News’ O’Reilly Factor in a new interview with Noisey, where he also spoke on the pundit’s sexual assault allegations.

“As far as all of the sexual allegations — before I went up there, what I did was my publicist had told me about a lot of that stuff, but instead of being serious with him, we had so much fun clowning him that it just turned into a roast session and we just started laughing at him,” Cam’ron explained.

He added: “I had a good time when I did it because I didn’t really know the background of him at that particular time. Like I said, I probably was prepped an hour before I went to the show. It was more funny than anything else. But you know, sexual assault really isn’t funny, so if he really did those things, then it’s good that Fox got rid of him.”

Last month, Fox ousted O’Reilly after a New York Times article reported that the media conglomerate paid off a whopping $13 million in settlements for five different sexual harassment cases. As a result of the report, several women’s rights groups demanded O’Reilly’s firing, and 50 advertisers abandoned the show.

According to Cam, Fox was just tired of O’Reilly’s antics.

“I guess Fox really got tired of him. It wasn’t just me. It was a bunch of people he was rude to, on the borderline of being racist without necessarily being racist. Like even when he’s up there [like] ‘Look at the way he dress’ — what does that mean? He does a lot of stuff that [is] borderline racist, to me.”

Check out Cam’s 2003 interview with Bill O’Reilly below.

This article was originally posted on Billboard.