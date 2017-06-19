Cardi B Pays Homage To Kodak Black On “Bodak Yellow”

Following her talked-about performance at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam, Cardi B drops the first single since the release of her critically-acclaimed Gangsta Bitch Music Volume 2 mixtape.

The J-White Did It-produced track “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” draws inspiration from Kodak Black – recently released from jail – and sounds off on Cardi’s naysayers in braggadocio fashion.

Spit it, up top.