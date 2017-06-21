Can we all agree that DJ Khaled saved the summer with his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller-assisted “Wild Thoughts” anthem? Let Carlos Santana say it, and Khaled did right by adding on to a classic record, reintroducing the sampled “Maria Maria” of yesteryear’s summertime thrill.

“‘Maria Maria’ was and will always be that feel-good summer song that speaks to women, and ‘Wild Thoughts’ is an extension of that summer song vibe that is timeless,” the legendary guitarist told Billboard. “I am honored that DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Bryson felt the intense intentionality of ‘Maria Maria’ and have shared this summer vibe with the world.”

Earlier in his statement, Santana touched on what makes the track what it is: “There is a reason that the infectious groove/theme that Wyclef and I created on ‘Maria Maria’ still resonates today. It speaks to the heart. DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson take that vibe and bring it to a new dimension with ‘Wild Thoughts,’ but the groove and essence of the song is still intact.”

“Wild Thoughts” features a writing credit for PARTYNEXTDOOR and will live on DJ Khaled’s Grateful, which descends this Friday (June 23).