It appears that Jenny isn’t the only one on the block trying to get a piece of the Godmother’s legacy. On Tuesday (June 27), Catherine Zeta-Jones was captured in dull ruby-haired, black widow costume, channeling the late notorious drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

The television-adapted biopic that the 47-year-old actress is set to star in will debut on Lifetime sometime in 2018, according to IMDb. Although some are saying the UK-born thespian is a spitting image of Colombian cocaine kingpin, Jennifer Lopez’s star power and production deal may outshine Jones and Lifetime’s parade.

Upon last year’s initial announcement of the Lopez’s HBO-adapted version, the triple threat had this to say about her captivation of Blanco, “I’ve be fascinated by the life of this corrupt and complicated woman for many years. The idea of teaming with HBO felt like the perfect fit for finally bringing Griselda’s story to life.”

The Shades Of Blue actress and executive producer will be taking on the same roles with the unnamed biopic – under her Nuyorican imprint – alongside co-executive producer and writer, Terence Winter. The acclaimed producer-writer already has household projects like The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street, Vinyl, and Boardwalk Empire under his belt.

While, Lifetime hit dead ends with fairly recent biopics of the late super-entertainer, Michael Jackson and beloved songstress, Aaliyah Haughton, they may be able to make a recovery with the Zeta-Jones assisted portrayal of Griselda Blanco.