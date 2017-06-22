It would appear as though Chadwick Boseman is in the business of collecting coins by way of playing prominent African-American figures. If it’s not James Brown in Get On Up, it’s Jackie Robinson in 42, Adding to his list of stellar cinematic performances, Boseman dons a trench coat, tie and fedora to bring Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall to life in the new film, appropriately titled Marshall.

Hitting theaters in October, long before he won the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education case which desegregated schools, the trailer depicts a young, arrogant Marshall being called upon by the NAACP to represent Joseph Spell. Played by This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown, Spell, a chauffeur, is accused of sexually-assaulting a socialite. (Kate Hudson)

Despite have a law degree, Marshall knows to sway the all-white jury he needs someone on his side that looks like them. Sitting first chair, attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad) provides the buffer needed to give his case a fair shot.

The gritty trailer shows the emotional, mental and physical hurdles both Marshall and Friedman endure to prove Spell’s innocence. “The only way to get through a bigot’s door is to break it down,” Boseman says.

Collect thy coins, Brother Boseman. Marshall hits theaters October 2017.