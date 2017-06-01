Chaka Khan is flying solo. The legendary recording artist reportedly launched an independent record label called, iKhan Sounds this week. The new indie label will reportedly support her upcoming musical endeavors, Grio reports.

READ: Chaka Khan And Stevie Wonder Tear The House Down During Prince Tribute Concert

While the singer has not made an official statement regarding her label, sources suggest the new direction was a strategic move in order to give Khan more control over her music and its profits, according to Grio. Throughout Khan’s iconic career, she has been represented by a number of major labels, including Warner Bros, ABC, and Reprise.

READ: Prince’s Death Inspired Chaka Khan To Enter Rehab For Painkiller Addiction

In celebration of her newfound independence Khan is reportedly gearing up to release her new single, “I Love Myself,” on June 16. An official Twitter account under the label’s name is also advertising iKhan merch. As of now, it seems like the label is only a platform for Khan, but who knows if she will open up services to rising artists in the future.