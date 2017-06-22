Chance The Rapper makes a lot of bold statements in the name of the things he believes in, but he’s also mature enough to dial it back when he’s gone too far. While trekking the world on his Be Encouraged Tour, Chano made headlines with his choice of stage backdrop. A la Drake circa his Meek Mill beef, a projector flashed images of satirized versions of the logos of major labels, wordlessly jabbing them for trying to control artists like himself. Don’t Join Recordings (Def Jam), “Eclick (Epic Records),” “A Titanic” (Atlantic) some of them read.

Dr. Dre’s Aftermath, stylized as “Cant Do Math” during the tour, was one of those mocked, and now Chance is apologizing for including certain artist-centered imprints in the mix that didn’t deserve the heat.

I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist… — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017