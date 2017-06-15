No one puts on for their hometown like Chance The Rapper does. The Chicago native plans to continue his conquest to make the Windy City an incubator of innovation by launching an initiative that places the youth at the forefront.

According to HipHopWired, the Coloring Book artist linked up with the philanthropic organization, Chicago Beyond, to create a $2 million provocation that’ll fund young people’s ideas that’ll “positively affect the city.” Applicants must be over the age of 13 to submit proposals.

Per Billboard, the ideas can range from community outreach to creating new jobs. July 7 is the deadline for submissions, which simply entails a 90-second video of your mission.

Recently, the Grammy Award-winning artist donated $2.2 million to Chicago’s public schools to implement a new art program. During a press conference, the “No Problem” rapper stressed the importance of preserving an effective learning environment for the city’s future leaders.

“I’m committed to helping Chicago students have quality learning experiences in a quality learning space,” Chance said per DNAInfo. “As an artist, I know the arts are essential, they teach students valuable lessons.”

In order to be considered, interested applicants must:

Have been in existence (or be working with a nonprofit organization that has been in existence) for at least three years

Provide a new approach or way of solving a complex issue facing Chicago¹s youth

Work with young people between the ages of 13 to 25 years old

Be willing to work with Chicago Beyond and a research partner to learn from and grow their work

Produce audited financial reports for the last three years (only if invited to the Formal Review Process)

Note: Chicago Beyond will not invest in individuals, benefits, annual campaigns, private schools or private research