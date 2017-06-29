Chance the Rapper truly is the giver that keeps on giving. Only days after the artist received the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards for his gracious efforts to better his hometown and the youth, Chance has decided to donate one of his Grammy trophies to the Dusable Museum of African American History in Chicago.

Chano made the heartfelt announcement during a speech at the museum’s Night of 100 Stars gala last Saturday (June 24), according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He will reportedly be parting ways with his Grammy for Best Rap Album for his debut studio album, Coloring Book. The museum staff were reportedly just as shocked as the rest of the audience to hear of the news, but were thrilled and appreciative nonetheless.

“I’m so excited to not just work hand in hand with the African American History Museum, but we want to build it up,” Chance said during his speech. “We want to make it a staple of African American history. And that’s why I’m proud to announce that I’ll be donating my Hip-Hop Album of the Year Award, the first one to a black independent artist, to the DuSable.” The 24-year-old may be one Grammy short, but he still has two – Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist – to hold onto.

His latest effort, follows a list of initiatives he has planned for his city and other places around the nation. He previously announced that he would be assisting non-profit organization Chicago Beyond in giving $2 million to some one with the best idea to create change for Chicago youth.

In addition to calling for prison and police reform, Chance’s acceptance speech at the BET Awards also laid out his humanitarian goals for the future. “I want to be more involved outside just my community of Chicago, I want to travel overseas and help out people all over the world.” It’s safe to say this kid is definitely on his way to changing the world.