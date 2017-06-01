Chance The Rapper has shared words of support to LeBron James during his fan-filled appearance on The View.

The artist joined Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the group Thursday (June 1) to discuss his career and current political climate. Before the “Blessings” rapper dove in to his recent accolades, he was asked about the presumed hate crime targeted towards James. On Wednesday (May 31), the rapper’s front home gate in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles was spray painted with the n-word.

“It’s kind of a common pattern in America’s history,” Chance said. “People who look like me get to a certain point success– I mean LeBron James, to me, is the greatest of all time basketball player. People want to remind you, well how they view you, as a second class citizen. And you know, it’s not much you can do other than keep thriving. Shout out to LeBron.” He also credited James with inspiring him to follow his own lane. The rapper’s route so far is pretty golden–he recently racked up three gramophones at the Grammys this year–in addition his sold out tour.

In between the heavy love delivered by the obvious Chance stans, the Governors Ball headliner shared his outlook on Chicago Public Schools and his incentives in giving back. “I’m a new parent. I want my daughter to be a CPS kid, and if there’s no more CPS, then how’s that going to happen? So I’m trying to play my part,” he said referencing his 20-month-old daughter, Kensli.

He also didn’t shy away from addressing President Donald Trump, who has spoken out on his hometown. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump spoke to voters in a condescending manner. “Chicago has a bad rap, especially lately. I mean, I remember Trump went after Chicago.,” co-host Joy Behar said. “Remember that whole speech, ‘What have you got to lose?‘ That whole routine, what do you make of that?”

“I’ve never seen him in Chicago before…” Chance said. “I don’t know if he knows what he’s talking about.”

The police are still investigating the vandalization.

