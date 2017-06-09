Like most hip-hop heads, a lyrical beef is always welcomed with open arms to the aux cord, but Charlamagne Tha God seems to be less impressed with Nicki Minaj’s latest digg at Remy Ma.

During the “Rumor Report” segment of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Friday (June 9), the media personality let it be known he was over Nicki’s flow. For those who don’t know, the rap songstress was heard taking another shot at Remy Ma on 2 Chainz’s “Realize.”

The snippet, which was played at 2 Chainz’s album listening for Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Thursday (June 8), wasn’t a hit with Charlamagne. “I’m not going to lie to you man. Nicki Minaj’s flow is so garbage lately,” he said. “I know people make jokes about her needed Safaree back, but that flow needs something. That flow hasn’t been hot in a minute.” While DJ Envy tried to come to Nicki’s defense, the Black Privilege author wasn’t having it.

“It’s the same lazy flow, it’s the same lazy cadence,” he said. “Nicki used to go hard-hard. The flow was wack.”

The track is the second in the package of diss tracks towards Remy Ma. After the Bronx bombshell released “Shether” and “Another One,” Nicki responded with “No Frauds.” Nicki has since declared her forthcoming album to be a “hip-hop” classic.

What do you think about Nicki’s signature flow? Let us know in the comments down under.

