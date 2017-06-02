In early February, New York Knicks luminary Charles Oakley was apprehended by security personnel in Madison Square Garden. The viral incident left Oakley with two charges of misdemeanor assault and one charge of trespassing, ESPN reports.

READ: Charles Oakley Speaks On Altercation During New York Knicks Game

Since then, a few of Oakley’s acquaintances like Spike Lee and Michael Jordan sought to fizzle out the rift between the former pro-athlete and Knicks’ team owner James Dolan, who initially banned Oakley from MSG. “We need to keep the Garden a place that’s comfortable and safe,” Dolan said in a previous interview with ESPN’s Michael Kay.

READ: Draymond Green Says Knicks Owner James Dolan Operates With A “Slave Master Mentality”

Now, a new development on the matter has surfaced. According to TMZ, Oakley will head to trial in August after he declined a plea deal that would’ve effaced the arrest from his record. Per the site, Oakley plans to defend his name because he feels he “did nothing wrong.”

While leaving Manhattan Criminal Court, Oakley briefly spoke on his decision to head to trial, sharing that it’s a “part of life, part of life.”

The trial will take place on Aug. 4.