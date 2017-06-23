Chaz French Shows Love To The “Pops” Of The World

Chaz French is prepping his debut album True Colors, but you’ll be hard pressed to find the D.C. native flooding Soundcloud with new music every other day. However, when CF does release new music, it’s usually blissful — and the hunger in his voice is loud and clear.

READ: NEXT: Having Once Only Had A Dream & His Momma’s Prayers, Chaz French Is Grateful For The Process

Recently, the Motown Records signee dropped a thought-provoking single dubbed, “Pops.” Over kicks, snares and soothing piano keys, French details the different roles, or lack thereof, that fathers play in the lives of their children.

READ: Chaz French Has Been Through It All In New Video For “IDK

Back in 2016, the burgeoning MC stopped by VIBE’s office where he discussed his agenda as a rapper.

“I make the type of music I make, so I can give somebody some type of hope,” French says. “Even if they never thought about getting out of the ‘hood, I want someone to be like: ‘Damn, it’s possible.’ I didn’t grow up in the hood all my life, but I’ve seen it and I’ve been around it, and I know that’s not what I want to be. So, I’m going to make music for what I’ve been through, what I’ve seen, and give people that little bit of encouragement.”

READ: Chaz French Has Been Through It All In New Video For “IDK

True Colors will be released on July 14, and will feature Casey Veggies, Curren$y, BJ The Chicago Kid, among others.