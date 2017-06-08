Chicago Man Punches A Homeless Man, Spits On A Woman, And Calls A Black Man A Slave All Because Coffee Got On His Suit

William Boucher has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery after footage shows the 23-year-old going on a racist rant outside of a Chicago Starbucks after getting coffee on his suit. Cellphone video shows Boucher instructing an African-American man to “Shut up slave! Do not talk to me!” and letter demanding the unknown man to “Get on all fours right now! Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs!”

According to WLS Chicago, the incident happened at about 2:30PM Tuesday (June 7) on West Lake Street in the Chicago Loop. After hurling racial slurs at the unknown man, police say Boucher also spit on a 30 year old man and 34-year-old woman before punching a 59-year-old homeless man, knocking him to the ground.

“Calling people racist slurs when I was coming to work, I was not expecting to see that,” Juan Torres, who works at the Starbucks where the incident happened, said.

A Starbucks employee said Boucher has been a problem customer in the past, but was never violent.

“Your children are disposable vermin!” he yells at that man. Thankfully witnesses subdued the man and kept him on the ground until helped arrived.