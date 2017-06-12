On Monday morning (June 12), Chief Keef was reportedly detained in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for drug possession, the Argus Leader reports.

The incident occurred at an airport when security officials discovered “between two ounces and a half-pound of marijuana” as well as edibles within the Chicago native’s bags. This follows a previous run-in with the law after the “I Don’t Like” rapper was arrested for DUI in Miami.

READ: Arrest Warrant Sent Out For Chief Keef In Miami

Per a statement issued to XXL, a representative for Keef — born Keith Cozart — said, “our lawyers are on top of it and we are confident that the situation will be handled in a timely fashion and Keith will be released very soon.”

Details are still pending.