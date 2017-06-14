Following his South Dakota arrest on Monday morning (June 12) for drug possession, Chief Keef has been released.

A rep reportedly confirmed to XXL that he left the Sioux Falls jail after appearing before a judge at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 13) and being released on a $2,000 bond. (A rep confirmed his release to Billboard independently.)

The Chicago rapper was allegedly arrested for carrying two ounces to less than a half pound of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

The “I Don’t Like” MC took to Instagram after his release, posting a photo of him holding a stack of cash with the caption: “I jus left Saks, now I’m pulling up to sonics! Tryna get on Forbes, because they label me a convict!” The initial caption showed Keef hitting on a United Airlines employee in Sioux Falls.

Last week, he released his Thot Breaker mixtape.

I jus left Saks, now I'm pulling up to sonics! Tryna get on Forbes, because they label me a convict! A post shared by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

