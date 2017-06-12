Those who didn’t catch what Childish Gambino claimed would be his “only show” of 2017 at this year’s Governors Ball in New York are in luck.

The artist, also known as multi-hyphenate Donald Glover, will be performing alongside comedian Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall this August. According to Ticketmaster, the legendary event will take place on Aug. 19.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET with Chase preferred cardmember pre-sale happening on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET and Ticketmaster pre-sale going live on Thursday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

The joint show follows Chappelle announcing three comedy specials slated for Netflix — The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas were released earlier this year — and Gambino’s stellar year, which included winning a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV comedy for his FX hit Atlanta, releasing his album Awaken, My Love! and headlining this year’s Governors Ball.

Gambino also hinted that his next project may be his last as he told Gov Ball-goers, “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

This article was originally posted on Billboard.