This year’s BET Awards was filled with love, support, and memorable performances, but the drama just couldn’t stay away.

On Sunday (June 25), Migos and Chris Brown found themselves in the thick of it shortly after the show. Witnesses tell TMZ that a shoving match happened between the artists’ camps, leading to a lot of confusion.

Migos vs Chris brown pic.twitter.com/0t7aUtiX49 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 26, 2017

Basically chris brown was being funny before migos came up to him so he sat around and waited for them to approach. (From what I saw) — dariana ✨ (@deeeezus) June 26, 2017

Footage from the alleged altercation shows the “Pie” artist leaning on a vehicle as both of their entourages got into a verbal altercation. Brown was seen with his party in the parking lot of the Microsoft Theater when the “Bad & Boujee” crew entered. From there, Quavo was allegedly pushed by a member of Brown’s crew, leading to more pushing but not an actual fight between Chris, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. Unless we’ve redefined the action of “fighting,” there just seemed to be a lot of pushing parties that happened in LA–like Safaree vs. random enemies and Joe Budden vs. Migos. It also didn’t help that rumors have speculated about Quavo dating actress and Brown’s former flame Karrueche Tran, bringing extra flair to the drama.

The site also mentions the Atlanta trio reportedly followed the singer to his car, but all parties left without a scratch. In the end, a few words here and there but again, no punches. In the past, the singer has worked with the group on their Young Rich Nation LP and the collaborative jam “Hold Up” with French Montana.

