Who knew Chris Brown and Ray J were in the studio all this time? In a treat to their respective fans, the two crooners came together to let off some steam on their joint mixtape, Burn My Name.

Breezy and Ray J aim to put people (old flames, haters, etc.) in their place over 10 tracks, some of which feature Bizzy Bone, Payso B, Jackie, Vince Staples and others. In Vince’s interlude, which is a clip from a Hot 97 interview, he waxes poetic about how Ray J is responsible for all things right and good in music culture (he specifically cites Kanye West).

A sprinkle of songs, like the slow-grinding “Come Back,” focus on the bedroom, but everything else has a bit of a snarl to it. Between middle-finger tracks like “Side B*tch,” “F**k Them Hoes” and “Famous,” it’s evident that the boys are over trying to pursue love with the ladies they deal with going forward. They say “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” but no one briefed us on the scarred man in phrase form.

There are some knockers on the project, though. Press play on the mixtape to hear them out.