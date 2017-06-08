Chris Brown’s ‘Welcome To My Life’ Offers A Bird’s-Eye View Into His Tumultuous Rise To Fame

Chris Brown has been through a series of highs and lows within the span of his chart-topping career. There’s no denying the talent is unapologetically there, but with much ability, trouble can follow—especially when fame, fortune, and click-bait headlines are part of the mix. In Brown’s new documentary, Welcome to My Life, viewers will get to see the singer’s rise to fame and tumultuous reality with the legal system in conjunction with his personal battles.

The film premieres in theaters nationwide Thursday (June 8) for a one-day stint, reports Complex. In addition to raw footage of the 28-year-old’s unfiltered life, prominent stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Usher, DJ Mustard, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige and Rita Ora all make cameos speaking of the singer’s career and life.

Apparently, viewers will get to see a more raw, vulnerable side of the Grammy Award-winning artist. However, this is something he was more than willing to show. “I had to mature to understand who I wanted to be, and be okay with looking at myself before I was looking at the person that I created as an artist,” he recently told Complex in a sit-down interview.

The singer-songwriter also credits having his daughter, Royalty remains an eye-opening experience, which has allowed him to see areas of himself he did not know existed. He also believes in giving young writers and producers a chance when it’s time to get in the studio. Additionally, he details working with Gucci Mane and Usher on his new forthcoming record, Heartbreak On A Full Moon.

The singer also admitted to wanting to work with Beyonce in the future citing that it “would be epic if we did some dope s**t just for the culture.”

“I’m 28 now, I think at this point in my career I’ve been blessed to have the longevity that I have, and still making music and having people still listening,” he said. “Everybody goes through different situations in different ways; no blessing is greater than another… everyone is just human.”