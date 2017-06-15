At least seven people were killed and 66 were injured—including children, in a blast Thursday (June 15) near a kindergarten in Eastern China, according to CNN. The explosion happened in front of the gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten at about 4:50 p.m., according to Fengxian police.

“The police and related departments rushed to the scene as soon as it was reported and conducted rescue and investigation work on the site,” police said on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter. “Currently, the investigation work is still underway.”

7 dead, 59 injured after explosion strikes kindergarten in eastern China – reports https://t.co/I2k2Bq5L8N pic.twitter.com/2AKo5bIbOP — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) June 15, 2017

Chinese Central Television reports two people died at the scene, with five more passing at the hospital. No confirmations yet saying children are among the dead, and authorities have not said what caused the explosion.

Stay tuned as the story develops.