Three of music’s biggest acts escaped to a makeshift island for Calvin Harris’ “Feels” video. Within the Emil Nava-directed visual, influential producer Pharrell Williams, chart-topper Katy Perry, and rapid lyricist Big Sean promote chill vibes and vibrant colors that’ll make you feel warm inside.

READ: Calvin Harris Plunges Into Hip Hop With Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, & More On Album Promo

The nearly 4-minute reel backs Harris’ forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1, which debuts on Friday (June 30). The soundscape features newcomers Khalid and Jessie Reyez, Young Thug, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean and more.

View the video up top.