Grammy-nominated DJ Clinton Sparks is bringing it back to basics. Sparks recently linked with Dash Radio for a weekly show called “Clinton Sparks Radio” and celebrated the venture by releasing an exclusive, hour-long mix on Soundcloud.

The producer and artist will host and broadcast the live show on MixCloud, SoundCloud, YouTube and Instagram Live starting in July. He also plans to bless fans with monthly new music drops called Get Familiar Fridays, a partnership with Spotify.

Catch the vibe: