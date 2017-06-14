Rep. Steve Scalise Reportedly Shot During Congressional Baseball Practice

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. EST: The gunman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, The Washington Post reports. At this time, authorities say that it is “much too early” to determine a motive for the attack.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m. EST: Gunman James T. Hodgkinson has reportedly died after suffering from gunshot wounds during a fire exchange with police, ABC News reports. Hodgkinson was reportedly a Democrat who volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign. Sanders issued a statement on the Senate floor this morning, expressing his utter sadness and disgust with the recent attack. “I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

FBI has reportedly taken control of the crime scene, which is approximately seven miles away from the White House.

A gunman reportedly fired shots on a Republican congressional team during a baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday (June 14), USA Today reports. At least 50 shots were reportedly heard, hitting House of Representative’s Majority Whip, Steve Scalise in the hip, and wounding at least five others, authorities say.

The Republican team was reportedly practicing for an upcoming charity game against the Democratic team, scheduled for later in the week, USA Today confirms. The practice was reportedly almost over when the shooting took place on the field, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, who attended the practice, said. “I heard a bang, and I thought it sounded like a gun. I never saw a shooter,” he said. “I heard him. I was close to the damn thing. Some of our people have been hit. This is horrible. I got blood running and jumping into the dugout.”

There were approximately 50 to 60 people at the practice, including house members, senators, and their staff, Fleischmann estimated. Sen. Rand Paul was reportedly at the practice. “Many have been shot, but a lot like me got bloody running for cover,” he added. “It is just a madhouse here. It’s horrible. I’ve never experienced anything like that.” Scalise was reportedly badly wounded, but stable, CNN reports.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” Trump tweeted. There are little details on the gunman and motive at this time, but witnesses on the scene say the shooter appeared to be a white man. This story is still developing.