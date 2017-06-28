In the midst of an anti-immigrant climate the United States has reflected, due to the current administration, #CosaNuestraNYC stood as a flavorful opponent with their Atardecer En El Campo event on Sunday evening (June 25). The event, spearheaded by founder Manolo López and producer Tita Garcia, heightened the best aspects of Latino culture through the culinary artist with their unique farm-to-table experience.

CREDIT: Melissa Quiñonez

The New York-Puerto Rico collaborative traveling culinary celebration garnered approximately 75 industry leaders and tastemakers for the unforgettable affair. Guests were awakened by Puerto Rico’s roots, history and traditions by way of the palette.

“We created this event to transport people to the countryside of Puerto Rico. The most effective way to stand up for our people at a time when our home is in crisis is by embracing the purest expressions of our culture and inviting people to experience that with us.” – Manolo López

The chefs teamed up to push the boundaries on what is known as contemporary Puerto Rican cuisine and defining new culinary Caribbean trends. Some of the readapted selections included in the eight-course meal were Snapper Dressed in Creole Sauce & Crispy Tomato Skin, Pork Belly with Goat Ricotta & Gremolata, Breadfruit stuffed with Codfish, and Malanga & Ceti Fish.

The infectious, yet delicious sharing of authentic Puerto Rican culture certainly did not stop there. Acoustic folklore music was provided from the stylings of island-born acclaimed artist, Fernandito Ferrera.

With the Red Bull and Don Q-partnered event, drinks were plentiful. The Costa Nuestra Punch was mixed with an assorted alcoholic bevy, including the Yellow Edition Red Bull. But Don Q made sure their guests remembered their names with their Old Fashioned cocktails served in flasks that the guests were able to take as keepsakes. Puerto Rico’s best of the best were brought out to prepare the eclectic list of cocktails. Hailing in from award-winning cocktail bars, renowned mixologists Roberto Berdecia and Chuck Rivera acted as the facilitators spiking all of the punches.

What a rich way to combat the current administration with flavor, a full belly, excellent libations and tons of bonafide Boricua culture.

