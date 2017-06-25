Culture Creators Celebrates Industry Leaders At 2nd Annual Awards Brunch

When it comes to the onward movement of the culture, it takes the effort of many. To celebrate those who have contributed significantly, Culture Creators teamed up with VIBE for the 2nd Annual Awards Brunch to acknowledge hard-working figures and culture disrupters of the entertainment industry who have played a major role in driving innovation and paved the way in its past and present.

Presented by Motions Hair and Ciroc, prominent figures in the fields of music, fashion, media, film & TV and tech flocked to Mr. C Beverly Hills for a Saturday morning and afternoon of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyJoy (June 24). After attendees found their seats and the 2-course brunch went underway, the Master of Ceremonies Las Alonzo welcomed everyone and kicked off the award ceremony. Culture Creators Founder, Joi Brown and President, Darius Hines, elaborated on their organization’s mission to bridge the original cultivators with the younger generation for mentorship and inspiration through programming throughout the year.

Mid-way through the program, VIBE Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas sat with author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Russell Simmons to talk about being a creator of culture, as well as the essential attributes of those who are one.

“They have enough faith and commitment,” pointed out Simmons. “A culture creator has to have presence and awareness so that he (or she) can make something that wasn’t already there. And then faith and dedication and resilience. That’s the makeup of a culture creator, I think.”

During the last round of awards and acceptance speeches, Russell Simmons presented Kevin Liles with an award before being surprised with the Culture Creators Icon Award. Flip through photos of yesterday’s award ceremony and watch the chat between VIBE & the icon Russell Simmons. Congratulations to all of the honorees listed below!

—

MUSIC

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones (BrandNice)

Kevin Liles (management)

Tunde Balogun (management)

Courtney Lowery (Epic PR)

Sydney Margetson (Atlantic PR)

Marsha St. Hubert (Atlantic Marketing)

Natina Nimene (Def Jam Radio Promotions)

FILM & TV

Jesse Collins (Executive Producer of The New Edition Story and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment)

TECH

Valeisha Butterfield-Jones (Google)

Marlon C. Nichols (Cross Culture Ventures)

Brickson Diamond (Global Organizational Leader)

FASHION

Misa Hylton

Tiffany Hasbourne

MEDIA

Angela Rye (politics & media)

Charlamagne Tha God (entertainment & media)

Dyana Williams (entertainment & media)