On the Saturday of the 2017 BET Awards Weekend (June 24), VIBE will be partnering with Culture Creators for the second annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch.

Founded by Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships at Atlantic Records, Joi Brown, Culture Creators is an organization comprised of and committed to honoring innovators and leaders in music, technology, film, television, and fashion, among other platforms. This year’s honorees include Charlamagne Tha God, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, Kevin Liles and many other power players in the music and entertainment industry. Laz Alonso will also serve as the Master of Ceremony.

“Last year, the energy in the room was nothing short of electric. We filled the room with powerful people of color, of all ages and backgrounds unified in the cause of uplifting the next generation to ensure that we are providing more diversity to fill the seats at the table,” shared Pitts.

Past honorees include industry mavens such as Ethiopia Habtemariam, Michael “Blue” Williams, Juliette Jones, Yvette Noel-Schure, Mark Pitts, Chris Atlas, Andre Harrell, DJ Drama, and more. Benefits from the brunch support the Culture Creators Scholarship at Howard University, which is awarded to graduating seniors pursuing careers in creative arts and media, as well as the Culture Creators foundation.

This invite-only daytime event will take place in Los Angeles, California at 11am PST. See the full list of honorees below.

MASTER OF CEREMONY

Laz Alonso (Actor)

MUSIC

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones (BrandNice)

Kevin Liles (management)

Tunde Balogan (management)

Courtney Lowery (Epic PR)

Sydney Margetson (Atlantic PR)

Marsha St. Hubert (Atlantic Marketing)

Natina Nimene (Def Jam Radio Promotions)

FILM & TV

Jesse Collins- Jesse Collins Productions

TECH

Valeisha Butterfield-Jones ( Google)

Marlon C. Nichols ( Cross Culture Ventures)

FASHION

Misa Hylton

Tiffany Hasbourne

MEDIA

Angela Rye (politics & media)

Charlamagne Tha God (entertainment & media)

Dyana Williams (entertainment & media)