Last weekend (June 24) was a busy one in L.A. Not only did the weekend mark the 2017 BET Awards, but the who’s who of music and entertainment culture gathered together to shine positivity at the 2nd Annual Awards Brunch, put together by Culture Creators, VIBE, and co-presented by Motions Hair and Ciroc.

Saturday brought out the likes of master of ceremonies Laz Alonso, guests like Mona Scott-Young, and honorees Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Kevin Liles, Tiffany Hasbourne, Marlon Nichols, Tunde Balogun and many others. But before they sat down to dine, they hit the red carpet. Press play to hear all the gems dropped by the honorees and attendees.

Charlamagne Tha God

Angela Rye

Kevin Liles

Laz Alonzo



Tiffany Hasbourne

Tunde Balogun

Mona Scott-Young

Marlon Nichols