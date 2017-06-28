Last month, Curren$y revealed his plans to drop the sequel to his critically acclaimed 2010 project Smokee Robinson with DJ Don Cannon. Since he shared photos of their studio sessons, Spitta also released the first single from the mixtape “She Don’t Stop.” Now, the second offering has arrived, and it’ll make you throw all your dollars bills in the sky.

Curren$y gives his props to 2 Chainz and provides us with a glimpse of just how long his paper goes in “Money In The Air.” The Jet Life chief throws braggadocio bars over Cannon’s quick instrumental with some catchy notes from the piano.

Look out for Smokey Robinson 2: Smokey’s Revenge coming soon.