Cyhi The Prynce only knows how to rap with real facts flooded in his rhymes. You won’t find any fake news when the Atlanta lyricist touches the mic. Take his latest release, “Movin Around,” as a prime example.

\READ: CyHi The Prynce Scorches Another Freestyle In New York City

With the assistance of ScHoolboy Q, CyHi lets his heart do all the talking for him with lines like, “I told my label to sign my release/I go back to the block—it ain’t nothing to me.” “Movin’ Around” was produced by Syk Sense & OZ, and is slated to be released on CyHi’s forthcoming upcoming album, No Dope On Sundays.

“This song explains my life, where I’ve been the last two years, and also motivation for people coming back from something painful in their life,” CyHi said in a press release.

READ: CyHi The Prynce Recalls Sneaking Onto A High School Marching Band