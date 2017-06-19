Cypress Hill is back to let the youngsters know who has really representing for weed culture in the mainstream. Decades before Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Sen Dog, B-Real and DJ Muggs had cops trying to nail them in every city for their potent smoke.

To follow up their Grow House soundtrack contribution, “Reefer Man,” the Cali clique return with the song’s official music video.

“We had discussed about going back and working with Muggs,” Sen Dog recently told MASS APPEAL by phone during a break from a studio session with his new band, called Powerflo. “B was really into it. We hadn’t worked with him for 9 or 10 years. I will say that its a very interesting-sounding album,” Sen added. “Muggs is still DJ Muggs when it comes down to those wicked sounds and stuff like that. When we first came out, people thought our sound was weird. This is that same kind of record. You might have to listen to it two or three times because you might not hear it all at first. No one knows the psycho vibes better than the original ones who created it.”

“I’m just a good old pothead,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve never in my wildest dreams thought I’d see some of the things I’ve seen now. I don’t get too crazy with it. I got a couple of bongs… When my nephews come over they’re vaping and dabbing, but I’d rather roll up a good old kush joint.”

(via Mass Appeal)

“Yes I think it’s a huge step for the culture,” he said. “The changes are good but it’s hard to know where things stand from one day to the next. It was legal last week and illegal this week kind of thing. There are some things that have happened, cities that open up and then all of a sudden we see them shutting down and shops getting raided. Let’s move in one direction,” he urges. “I’m glad to see that medical usage has been legalized. A lot of people would like to see it completely legal.”