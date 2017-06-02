D.L. Hughley remains one of the few celebrities who steadily express their forthright thoughts on Donald Trump. This was the case yet again when TMZ caught up with the famed comedian to get his take on Kathy Griffin’s photo-shoot with a fake bloody head that resembles Donald Trump.

Outside of LAX on Friday (June 2), Hughley questioned the outrage surrounding Griffin’s gesture and thinks people should’ve been up in arms when Ted Nugent reportedly threatened to kill former President Barack Obama.

“I think she told a joke and if they didn’t like it, f**k them and I think ultimately if you got mad at Kathy Griffin and didn’t say s**t about Ted Nugent, you’re a hypocrite,” he said. “Kathy Griffin held up a head that looked like Donald Trump and she got fired from CNN. Ted Nugent threatened to kill a president, he got invited to the White House. I think it’s ridiculous. The things we choose to be offended by is amazing to me.”

The 54-year-old also pointed to the role of a comedian and how it’s becoming censored. “I think every time a comic apologizes, every time somebody apologizes for telling a joke, a comedian loses his balls,” he said. View the video with his response here.

#KathyGriffin holds a bloody head that resembles #Trump gets fired by #CNN #TedNugent threatens 2 kill #Obama gets Invited 2 the Whitehouse! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 31, 2017

If you were mad at #kathygriffin but let this slide you are a hypocrite! #TeamDl A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on May 31, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Griffin held a press conference shortly after news of the photo surfaced and said she’s unsure of her future in entertainment. “I don’t think I will have a career after this,” she said. “I’m going to be honest; he broke me and then I was like this isn’t right, it’s just not right.”