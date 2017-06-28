While completing the European leg of his tour, Daddy Yankee paid a special visit to the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Mardid on Tuesday (June 27), to give back and show love to young patients in the pediatric oncology wing, who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses. In addition to snapping a couple of pictures with fans, the reggaeton artist also performed a duet of his No. 1 track “Despacito” with a cancer patient named Andrea.

In a short video that has since gone viral, the young girl assisted Yankee by singing Luis Fonsi’s lyrics. As the song progressed, the two continued to exchange verses, while bobbing side to side. Andrea knew every single word, even Yankee was impressed. By the time they finished their duet, the whole room was clapping and Andrea was all smiles.

“Andrea is an incredible girl. She has a strength and vitality that cannot be described. She’s a superfan [of Daddy Yankee]. She is very shy, but she felt so good that she went for it. And besides being a real fighter, she sings very well,” Lourdes Amayas, Press Chief of Juegaterapia – an organization in Spain that seeks to help children with cancer – said in a press statement.

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s collaborated hit is currently a worldwide sensation. Its remix featuring Justin Bieber has broken even more boundaries, landing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for several weeks. It’s the first Spanish-language track to reach that milestone since 1995’s “Macarena.” Of the single’s success, the Puerto Rican rapper told Billboard: “[It’s] such an incredible honor to have a Spanish song in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. It’s been an incredible ride since the very first day we released the song, seeing how the world just connected to it.”

His duet with Andrea is definitely a testament to that powerful connection. Check out the video above.