Dame Dash is preparing to make a major contribution to health and wellness media. The former Roc-A-Fella Records boss is reportedly launching the Dash Diabetes Network, which is geared at cultivating a healthy and active life for individuals dealing with diabetes. In honor of the new launch, Dash dropped a trailer, detailing what’s in store.

As as type 1 diabetic, Dash knows firsthand about the complications that come with the disease. In the 59-second sneak peek, the rap mogul compiles a number of news clips and vignettes discussing diabetes and the need to build a community that supports those with it. The Dash Diabetes Network will reportedly invite actors, musicians, doctors and everyday people on a variety if shows to discuss their own experiences and promote the network’s slogan, “health is wealth.”

The network will consist of ten, 20-minutes episodes that will be filmed in the form of talk shows in the style of fishbowl discussions, cooking-based episodes that offer recipes and wellness tips, and interviews with specialists.

This is yet another venture into the TV medium for Dash. After establishing his own media company, Dame Dash Studios, the businessman launched “The Dame Dash Show” in 2016. The Dash Diabetes Network will be presented by top insulin company, Afrezza. It will officially launch on Aug. 7, and can be streamed on Dash’s streaming service, the Dash Diabetes App, and cable TV. Check out the teaser above.