Today’s rap fans probably know him best from Handsome Boy Modeling School and Kool Keith projects, but Dan the Automator a.k.a Nathaniel Merriweather has his hands in many different aspects of music.

This week, he debuts “Summer Lovin'” from Amazon’s upcoming Songs of Summer ‘Refresh’ playlist with singer Jennifer Charles. The moody number carries a somber feel —- perfect for those rainy summer nights alone in the crib.

Amazon’s Songs of Summer ‘Refresh’ is set to premiere on June 23rd and features 10 new songs — in addition to the original playlist released last year. Fans will hear from Foxygen, Temples, Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks, EMA and more.