Elusive singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, who previously released his sweet collaboration “Get You” with Kali Uchis and emotional Praise Break EP, returns with more feels courtesy of his new single “We Find Love” and the complementary “Blessed.”

“We Find Love” showcases Caesar’s warm and soulful vocals on a piano-driven melody as he reflects on losing “the girl of his dreams.” “We find love, we get up/ And we fall down, we give up,” he offers on the hook before later singing, “Heaven help us, we’re on our own.” Caesar continues to tug at heartstrings on “Blessed,” where he croons, “Yes, I’m a mess but I’m blessed to be stuck with you.”

The love songs premiered on Carl Chery’s #TheCosign during Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music (June 8). “I’ve been supporting Daniel Caesar since “Violet” was first released on Apple Music, but everything changed after “Get You,” Chery tells Billboard. “He’s in a zone. He’s locked in, making something truly special. I’ve been listening to ‘We Find Love,’ ‘Blessed’ and other songs from his next project for months. It’s the best music I’ve ever championed.”

“We Find Love” is now available on all digital retailers. Stay tuned for his forthcoming project due this year.

The story was first posted to Billboard.