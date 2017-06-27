A night with Dave Chappelle at Radio City Hall seems like a gift all on its own. But a night with Dave and a number of top performers in the music industry, might just be a dream come true. The comedian has reportedly expanded his residency at the New York City venue and added on major appearances for the month of August. Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, and Yasiin Bey have reportedly been added on to Chappelle’s list of performers.

The new additions will fit right into the stacked list, which already features appearances by Childish Gambino, Erykah Badu, and The Roots. Not to mention, Chappelle also announced that comedians, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, and Ali Wong would also be appearing during select shows.

Chappelle’s residency at Radio City Hall will reportedly kick off on Aug. 1, and conclude on Aug. 24. Unfortunately, all those laughs don’t come cheap; tickets are ranging in the triple digits. Check out the full schedule and ticket prices here.