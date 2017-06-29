Dave East And Baron Davis Take Their Talents To Mountain Dew’s NBA 3x Tournament

The Dew NBA 3x tournament landed in Brooklyn, New York to take over Brooklyn Bridge Park this past weekend (June 24-26). Mountain Dew flawlessly blended basketball, music, style, and art into one enjoyable cultural experience for fans throughout the Metropolitan area. The men’s and women’s tournaments included a handful of FIBA’s top 100 globally-ranked players, as each team competed to qualify for the opportunity to play in the 2018 USA Basketball 3×3 National Tournament.

CREDIT: Getty

Harlem’s own Dave East returned home on a red-eye flight early Sunday morning (June 25) from Los Angeles, California and gave a dynamic performance to his NYC fans. With him gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Paranoia, the Def Jam artist briefly chatted with VIBE and expressed how each of his project titles holds a special meaning based on what he’s going through. “We’re looking at a July release,” shared East. “I can’t tell you the specific date but I got a single coming out next week.”

Laced in one of his signature throwback jerseys, the Kairi Chanel artist admitted his fashion choice has become a staple in his wardrobe closet. “Today I got on my white Tracy McGrady Raptors jersey. The team with him and Vince Carter on it in the ’90s was crazy,” said the rapper who purchases jerseys as a fan of the players and to remind him of the teams he loved watching while growing up.

We Talked About All This Shit In 10th Grade. Real 📷 @brock_mills #PARANOIA A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

On his latest offering, the “Only One King” artist taps into his psyche admitting to having overcome a pill addiction, but also touched on his friendship with NBA star Kevin Durant, an old friend whom he shouts out on the East Mix track. “I ain’t never getting married,” he raps. “KD will tell you, its hard to get one ring.” The two were teammates on AAU teams growing up until Kevin went to college at the University of Texas for basketball and Dave went on to play at Richmond. They crossed paths the day after the Warriors captured their 2017 NBA championship and East described it as a full circle moment, “We talked about this since 10th grade. In the same week, he (Durant) got his first ring and I brought my mom out on the Summer Jam stage.”

Representing the men’s division, the NYC Underdogs took home the $2,000 grand prize and will have the opportunity to compete for the right to qualify for the 2018 USA Basketball 3×3 National Tournament. On the women’s side of the court, Ariel Investments came out victorious in the NYC circuit taking the next step to having a dream come true.

CREDIT: Getty

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis was on hand to take in all the action on behalf of Mountain Dew. B-Diddy was very complimentary of the 3-on-3 matches, saying, “That’s how I used to hone my game in the off-season.” When the 38-year-old veteran was asked who he’d choose for a 3-on-3 game, he quickly rattled off to VIBE without much thought that he would go to battle with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James by his side. Can’t argue with those selections.

CREDIT: Getty

Davis filled in nicely as a TNT studio analyst this season and plans on making that a full-time gig with no preference of a network, he told VIBE. “As long as the platform doesn’t try to filter what I’m saying.” If the analyst job doesn’t come through, however, you could see the former Knick suit up in Ice Cube’s Big3 league next year. Davis revealed he plans on mentoring young point guards in the league going forward, especially one in particular, rookie Dennis Smith Jr., who has drawn comparisons to a young Baron Davis. The two have spoken and he plans on helping the Dallas Mavericks point guard of the future on and off the court.

Dennis Smith’s favorite player of all time is Baron Davis. — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) June 23, 2017

If you are in the Washington D.C. area the weekend of July 29, make sure to check out the Dew NBA 3x tournament. For more information visit the DewNBA3x official website.