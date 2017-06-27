David Guetta Remixes Bruno Mars’ “Versace On The Floor”

David Guetta’s remastering of Bruno Mars’ latest single “Versace On The Floor” breathes new life into the seductive and steamy track.

“It is more than a remix; it is a collaboration and combination of different worlds together,” said the producer of the enhancements he made to the 24K Magic track, which is being called “Bruno Mars vs David Guetta.”

The remixed version features synth-heavy breakdowns, while still keeping Mars’ incredible vocals in tact. Fans of the DJ and the funky fella alike will enjoy the near-seamless blending of styles.

“I hoped to create something that would not just be for one community, just like Bruno makes quality music that speaks to a wide audience,” Guetta continued. “He’s really a next level musician and songwriter. I knew that already, but by working on his music I realized it even more so.”

The track is now available on streaming services and for purchase.