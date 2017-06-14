Following her critically acclaimed Cubafonia album, Afro-Cuban singer and renowned jazz toast, Daymé Arocena, plays the Highline Ballroom, Saturday (June 17). And we’re giving away tickets to some of our luckiest readers.

Of what to expect from a live performance, the New York Times said this about Arocena’s NYC debut in 2016: “Her voice opened up to approach the earthy, full-throated cries of Afro-Cuban ritual chants. But the music surrounding her was far from traditional. It was jazz from a piano-bass-drums trio, with the harmonic and rhythmic complexities of hard-bop and the melodic grace of Brazilian pop. Ms. Arocena unites cosmopolitan musicianship with deep roots.”

To win one of two pairs of tickets (2 admission tickets):

Follow VIBE Viva (@vibe_viva) on Twitter

Tweet “I want to experience #DaymeArocenaNYC, because [say why] #VIBEprize!”

Prize tickets will be available at the door, by providing your name and mentioning VIBE. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. You have until Friday (June 16) 5 p.m. EST to enter.

Tickets for purchase available here. Arocena’s tour kicks off in Chicago this week, to Boston, NYC and beyond through August.

May the best person win!