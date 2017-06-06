De La Soul initially hooked up with Little Dragon several years ago, but it wasn’t until 2016 when fans were able to truly wrap their heads around the pair’s mystic chemistry.

On a track titled “Drawn,” the band sets the groovy tone as the Long Island rap legends bring the hip-hop harmony right before the song finishes. However, the video connects to audiences through the scope of a young lady — not what rap fans would normally expect, but it works.

In the newly released Tidal-exclusive, cameras follow a young creative as she starts her day at home and attempts to find her artistic spark.

De La’s and the Anonymous Nobody album is available for purchase on iTunes now.