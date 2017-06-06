De La Soul And Little Dragon’s “Drawn” Video Travels Through The Mind Of A Young Creative
De La Soul initially hooked up with Little Dragon several years ago, but it wasn’t until 2016 when fans were able to truly wrap their heads around the pair’s mystic chemistry.
On a track titled “Drawn,” the band sets the groovy tone as the Long Island rap legends bring the hip-hop harmony right before the song finishes. However, the video connects to audiences through the scope of a young lady — not what rap fans would normally expect, but it works.
In the newly released Tidal-exclusive, cameras follow a young creative as she starts her day at home and attempts to find her artistic spark.
De La’s and the Anonymous Nobody album is available for purchase on iTunes now.